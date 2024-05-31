Business Standard
Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 97.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 0.71 crore
Net profit of Arihant Classic Finance declined 97.83% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 565.75% to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.710.78 -9 2.762.72 1 OPM %73.2488.46 -229.3584.19 - PBDT0.020.62 -97 5.271.02 417 PBT0.020.62 -97 5.271.02 417 NP0.010.46 -98 4.860.73 566
First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

