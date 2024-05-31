Contil India standalone net profit rises 1075.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.66% to Rs 6.94 croreNet profit of Contil India rose 1075.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.66% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 127.42% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.57% to Rs 28.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
