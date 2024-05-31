Business Standard
Shakumbhri Pulp &amp; Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 436.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 6.03% to Rs 21.98 crore
Net profit of Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills rose 436.36% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.58% to Rs 77.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.9820.73 6 77.1093.54 -18 OPM %10.602.85 -1.850.67 - PBDT1.990.24 729 0.530.09 489 PBT1.68-0.08 LP -0.74-0.98 24 NP1.180.22 436 -0.62-0.69 10
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

