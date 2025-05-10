Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 34.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 34.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 29.35% to Rs 204.59 crore

Net profit of Atul Auto rose 34.15% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.35% to Rs 204.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 158.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.87% to Rs 21.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.10% to Rs 710.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 518.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales204.59158.17 29 710.55518.26 37 OPM %7.398.42 -7.367.71 - PBDT13.2110.89 21 44.6428.78 55 PBT8.756.46 35 26.6210.71 149 NP7.155.33 34 21.638.98 141

First Published: May 10 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

