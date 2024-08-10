Business Standard
TCI Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 16.13% to Rs 0.36 crore
Net Loss of TCI Industries reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.360.31 16 OPM %-75.00-83.87 -PBDT-0.26-0.23 -13 PBT-0.31-0.28 -11 NP-0.31-0.28 -11
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

