Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AU SFB board to mull fund raising on June 27

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
AU Small Finance Bank announced that the meeting of its board of directors will be held on 27 June 2024, to consider the proposal of raising of funds by issue of equity shares.
The share may be issued through private placement or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or preferential allotment or through a combination thereof or any other alternative mode, as may be considered appropriate, subject to shareholders approval.
Meanwhile, the board of directors will also consider borrowing funds by issue of debt instruments including but not limited to bonds and non-convertible debentures or such other debt securities as may be permitted by RBI from time to time, subject to necessary approvals and requirements, as applicable.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB/AU) is a scheduled commercial bank, a Fortune India 500 Company and the largest Small Finance Bank in the country.
The banks net profit declined to Rs 370.74 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 424.63 crore in Q4 FY23. Total income grew 29.8% YoY to Rs 3,385.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024.
The scrip added 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 684.05 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon