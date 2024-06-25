Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 20.9 points or 0.69% at 3042.21 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.8%), HFCL Ltd (up 2.48%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.98%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.97%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.55%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.16%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.71%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.65%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.35%).

On the other hand, Route Mobile Ltd (down 2.77%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.5%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.65%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 405.23 or 0.78% at 52482.86.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 62.71 points or 0.4% at 15805.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.45 points or 0.27% at 23600.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 220.58 points or 0.29% at 77561.66.

On BSE,2239 shares were trading in green, 916 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

