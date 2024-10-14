Business Standard
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 686.8, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.18% in last one year as compared to a 27.32% rally in NIFTY and a 16.87% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 686.8, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 25122. The Sensex is at 81953.1, up 0.7%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has eased around 4.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51172.3, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 690.9, down 0.27% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd tumbled 3.18% in last one year as compared to a 27.32% rally in NIFTY and a 16.87% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 29.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

