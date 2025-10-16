Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 0.23%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 803.95, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.03% in last one year as compared to a 3.06% gain in NIFTY and a 11.6% gain in the Nifty Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 803.95, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 25506.65. The Sensex is at 83174.85, up 0.69%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has gained around 13.43% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56799.9, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 805.55, up 0.36% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 17.03% in last one year as compared to a 3.06% gain in NIFTY and a 11.6% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 27.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

