Sensex gains 536 pts; realty shares in demand

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 536.07 points or 0.65% to 83,155.75. The Nifty 50 index rose 169.70 points or 0.67% to 25,493.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.45%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,367 shares rose and 1,603 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.59% to 10.59. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,580, at a premium of 87 points as compared with the spot at 25,493.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 63.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 61.9 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.98% to 933.55. The index rallied 5.08% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Oberoi Realty (up 5.04%), Godrej Properties (up 3.14%), SignatureGlobal India (up 2.28%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.15%), Lodha Developers (up 1.60%), DLF (up 1.35%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.26%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.26%) and Sobha (up 0.73%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Rossari Biotech rose 2.15% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 4.35% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 36.88 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 35.33 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 17.61% YoY to Rs 586.11 crore in the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 498.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Quick Heal Technologies gained 2.94% to Rs 352 after the companys consolidated net profit soared 90.6% to Rs 7.91 crore on 13.65% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 83.52 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
