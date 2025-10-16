Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex gains 536 pts; realty shares in demand

Sensex gains 536 pts; realty shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,450 mark. Realty shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 536.07 points or 0.65% to 83,155.75. The Nifty 50 index rose 169.70 points or 0.67% to 25,493.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.45%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,367 shares rose and 1,603 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.59% to 10.59. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,580, at a premium of 87 points as compared with the spot at 25,493.

Also Read

mindful eating, healthy Diwali food, guilt-free eating, festive diet tips

Diwali 2025 guilt-free eating guide: How to relish festive treats mindfully

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

RBI's 'deregulation dividend' to spur growth in Indian banks: Goldman Sachs

HCL Tech, HCL

HCLTech profit flat at ₹4,235 crore, revenue rises 10.7% in Q2FY26

solar power, renewable energy, power, clean energy

Waaree Renewable soars 10% on heavy volume on securing ₹157 crore order

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 600 pts; Nifty above 25,500; Realty shine; Nestle hits 52-wk high

The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 63.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 61.9 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.98% to 933.55. The index rallied 5.08% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Oberoi Realty (up 5.04%), Godrej Properties (up 3.14%), SignatureGlobal India (up 2.28%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.15%), Lodha Developers (up 1.60%), DLF (up 1.35%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.26%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.26%) and Sobha (up 0.73%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rossari Biotech rose 2.15% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 4.35% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 36.88 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 35.33 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 17.61% YoY to Rs 586.11 crore in the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 498.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Quick Heal Technologies gained 2.94% to Rs 352 after the companys consolidated net profit soared 90.6% to Rs 7.91 crore on 13.65% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 83.52 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 61.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 61.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Nestle India standalone net profit declines 23.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Nestle India standalone net profit declines 23.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Ashok Leyland wins order for 1937 buses

Ashok Leyland wins order for 1937 buses

Rossari Biotech gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Rossari Biotech gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 37 cr

SEBI Chair says Public Interest Must Be at Core of MII Governance

SEBI Chair says Public Interest Must Be at Core of MII Governance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon