Kolte Patil Developers allots NCDs aggregating Rs 139.96 cr

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Kolte Patil Developers has allotted 13,996 Series 4 fully, secured, listed, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of par value Rs. 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs. 139.96 crore on a private placement basis to Marubeni Corporation, Japan. The funds raised from this issuance will be utilized towards general corporate purposes of the Company including without limitation, towards construction and development of the project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex gains 536 pts; realty shares in demand

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 61.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Nestle India standalone net profit declines 23.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Ashok Leyland wins order for 1937 buses

Rossari Biotech gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 37 cr

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

