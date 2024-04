Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 27,60,67,650 consisting of 2,76,06,765 equity share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aurionpro Solutions has allotted 18,88,665 equity shares to the eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 2,000/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1990/- per equity share), (which takes into account a discount of Rs 103.68/- per equity share representing 4.93% to the floor price of Rs 2,103.68 per equity share, as determined in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations), aggregating to Rs 377.73 crore pursuant to the QIP issue.