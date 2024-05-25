Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Auro Pharma's Telangana facility gets 'OAI' classification

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
The US drug regulator conducted its inspection from 22 January 2024 to 2 February 2024.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection the Unit-III, a formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Auro Pharma, situated at Pashamylaram, Telangana.
Subsequently, the US FDA has determined the inspection classification status of this facility as official action indicated (OAI).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company stated that it remains committed to work closely with the US FDA and continues to enhance its compliance on an ongoing basis.
Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.
The drug maker reported 90.58% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 936.29 crore on 13.82% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,271.23 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.51% to end at Rs 1,235.05 on Friday, 24 May 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon