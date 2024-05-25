Auro Pharma's Telangana facility gets 'OAI' classification

The US drug regulator conducted its inspection from 22 January 2024 to 2 February 2024.

Subsequently, the US FDA has determined the inspection classification status of this facility as official action indicated (OAI).

The company stated that it remains committed to work closely with the US FDA and continues to enhance its compliance on an ongoing basis.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

The drug maker reported 90.58% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 936.29 crore on 13.82% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,271.23 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.51% to end at Rs 1,235.05 on Friday, 24 May 2024.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection the Unit-III, a formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Auro Pharma, situated at Pashamylaram, Telangana.