Auro Pharma's Telangana facility gets 'VAI' classification

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Telangana facility of Eugia SEZ, a 100% step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma from 19 February to 29 February 2024.
Earlier, on 29 February 2024, the US drug regulator issued 7 observations to the facility. The unit situated at Polepally Village, Jadcherla Mandal, Mahaboobnagar District in Telangana has now received establishment inspection report (EIR) classifying the facility as voluntary action indicated (VAI), the firm added.
Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.
The pharma major reported 79.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 908.75 crore on a 17.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,580.15 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip shed 0.33% to trade at Rs 1,196.50 on the BSE.
First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

