Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 61.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 7457.65 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 61.05% to Rs 919.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 570.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 7457.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6790.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7457.656790.6421.7016.911728.071208.341323.89881.78919.22570.75