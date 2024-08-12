Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 61.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 7457.65 croreNet profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 61.05% to Rs 919.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 570.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 7457.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6790.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7457.656790.64 10 OPM %21.7016.91 -PBDT1728.071208.34 43 PBT1323.89881.78 50 NP919.22570.75 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content