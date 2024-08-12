Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 827.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.21% to Rs 12.26 croreNet profit of Narmada Agrobase rose 827.27% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.21% to Rs 12.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.267.95 54 OPM %12.975.66 -PBDT1.360.23 491 PBT1.300.16 713 NP1.020.11 827
