Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1126.3, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.11% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 7.89% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1126.3, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 25159.1. The Sensex is at 82509.41, down 0.82%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has eased around 2.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22076.8, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.8 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1131.2, down 0.23% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd tumbled 15.11% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 7.89% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 37.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
