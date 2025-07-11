Friday, July 11, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1217.3, down 1.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.81% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 6.27% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1217.3, down 1.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 25159.1. The Sensex is at 82509.41, down 0.82%.Bharat Forge Ltd has eased around 6.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23916.85, down 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.02 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1221.1, down 1.28% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd tumbled 24.81% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 6.27% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 41.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bosch Ltd spurts 1.12%, rises for third straight session

Bosch Ltd spurts 1.12%, rises for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd soars 0.1%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd soars 0.1%, gains for fifth straight session

Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 139.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 139.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 145.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 145.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sensex tanks 633 pts, Nifty trades below 25,150 mark; VIX rises 1.82%

Sensex tanks 633 pts, Nifty trades below 25,150 mark; VIX rises 1.82%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon