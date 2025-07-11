Friday, July 11, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bosch Ltd spurts 1.12%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 36600, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.16% in last one year as compared to a 2.76% gain in NIFTY and a 6.26% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36600, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 25177.85. The Sensex is at 82571.85, down 0.74%. Bosch Ltd has added around 16.12% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23916.85, down 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60291 shares today, compared to the daily average of 43346 shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 36325, up 1.55% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 4.16% in last one year as compared to a 2.76% gain in NIFTY and a 6.26% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 53.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

