Friday, November 14, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DXY at two-week low as uncertainty surrounding Federal rate stance dampens sentiments

DXY at two-week low as uncertainty surrounding Federal rate stance dampens sentiments

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

The dollar index dropped to a two week low on Friday, rolling back to near 99 mark, giving up much of the gains registered early this month, amid uncertainty whether key U.S. economic data will be released following the end of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Expectation that US economic data released after the end of the shutdown will reveal US labor market weakness weighs on the US Dollar. A record shutdown in US history ended on Thursday after Trump signed a funding bill to reopen the government. The White House indicated on Thursday that the US Unemployment Rate for October may never be available due to the lack of a household survey that month. This could leave the Federal Reserve to continue to be left "flying blind" with regard to the strength of the U.S. economy, White House official reportedly said.

 

Meanwhile, following the recent dovish stance by Fed officials, hawkish comments are emerging, which could likely limit losses in the greenback. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that it will likely be appropriate to keep policy rates at the current level for some time to balance the inflation and employment risks in this highly uncertain environment. Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Wednesday and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack on Thursday also expressed a preference for holding rates steady. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.11, with marginal gains on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Man Industries approves incorporation of two step-down subsidiaries

Man Industries approves incorporation of two step-down subsidiaries

Board of Man Industries appoints director

Board of Man Industries appoints director

GMR Airports Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 37 cr

GMR Airports Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 37 cr

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

KRBL rallies after Q2 PAT jumps 68% YoY to Rs 172 cr

KRBL rallies after Q2 PAT jumps 68% YoY to Rs 172 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon