Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma's step down subsidiary to divest its entire stake in a South African JV

Aurobindo Pharma's step down subsidiary to divest its entire stake in a South African JV

Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Aurogen South Africa, (Aurogen) a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma in South Africa, has entered into an agreement with Rene Glyne Family trust to sell and dispose of the entire 24.5% shares held by Aurogen. After the disposal of 24.5% shares held by Aurogen, Aurogen will cease to be the joint venture partner of Novagen BBBEE Invest Co (Proprietary).

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

