Insecticides India launches new maize herbicide 'Torry Super'

Insecticides India has launched Torry Super, a revolutionary post emergence herbicide designed to redefine weed control while ensuring crop safety.
We are thrilled to introduce this new maize herbicide Torry Super, showcasing IIL's dedication to bring the latest technology through our R&D efforts. This innovation highlights our commitment to equipping farmers with top-tier products that boost productivity and promote sustainable farming practices. We are confident that Torry Super will help the maize farmers get good productivity. stated Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director of Insecticides (India).
