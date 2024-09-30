Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd saw volume of 8.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Trident Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd saw volume of 8.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.05% to Rs.959.95. Volumes stood at 1.56 lakh shares in the last session.

 

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 7.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.60% to Rs.774.25. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Saregama India Ltd recorded volume of 117.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.72% to Rs.621.10. Volumes stood at 9.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd registered volume of 203.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.84% to Rs.37.04. Volumes stood at 42.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 7.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.23% to Rs.2,294.60. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Shakib removes Gill and Pant early after tea

India US Flag

India, US may sign pact on critical minerals to bolster trade ties

Rohit Sharma

India to England: Full list of fastest team 50 and 100 in Test cricket

Reliance Industries

RIL shares fall over 3%, trade as top Sensex loser as investors book profit

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Nifty down 350 pts at 25,800, Sensex falls 1,300 pts; RIL drags 3%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon