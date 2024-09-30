Business Standard
Auto stocks slide

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 997.18 points or 1.6% at 61240.2 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.88%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 3.85%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.62%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.24%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.5%), Cummins India Ltd (down 1.44%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.28%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.88%), and MRF Ltd (down 0.84%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 3.11%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.24%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.63%) turned up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 10.31 or 0.02% at 57081.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 49.01 points or 0.29% at 17055.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 319.65 points or 1.22% at 25859.3.

Union Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 1.45%, Gains for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1.54%, gains for third straight session

The BSE Sensex index was down 1080.52 points or 1.26% at 84491.33.

On BSE,1650 shares were trading in green, 2319 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

