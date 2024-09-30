Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 176.56 points or 2.02% at 8573.58 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.05%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.68%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.83%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.29%),DLF Ltd (down 1.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.98%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.32%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.29%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.35%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.09%) turned up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 10.31 or 0.02% at 57081.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 49.01 points or 0.29% at 17055.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 319.65 points or 1.22% at 25859.3.

More From This Section

Japanese markets tumble as incoming PM calls for loose monetary policy

Japanese markets tumble as incoming PM calls for loose monetary policy

Chinese stocks rise further as central bank announces more stimulus

Chinese stocks rise further as central bank announces more stimulus

USFDA conducts inspection of Apitoria Pharma's unit II

USFDA conducts inspection of Apitoria Pharma's unit II

RVNL successfully bids for East Central Railway project of Rs 180 cr

RVNL successfully bids for East Central Railway project of Rs 180 cr

Sensex below 84,450 mark; European mkt decline

Sensex below 84,450 mark; European mkt decline

The BSE Sensex index was down 1080.52 points or 1.26% at 84491.33.

On BSE,1650 shares were trading in green, 2319 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India US Flag

India, US may sign pact on critical minerals to bolster trade ties

Rohit Sharma

India to England: Full list of fastest team 50 and 100 in Test cricket

Reliance Industries

RIL shares fall over 3%, trade as top Sensex loser as investors book profit

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Nifty down 350 pts at 25,800, Sensex falls 1,300 pts; RIL drags 3%

Sony

Sony India records 21% growth in 2023-24; bets big on premium TV segment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon