Aurobindo Pharma slips after Andhra Pradesh facility gets 5 observations from USFDA

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma slumped 6.19% to Rs 1,091.95 after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued five observations to Aurobindo Pharma stepdown subsidiary, Eugia Steriles' facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The observations followed a pre-approval inspection (PAI) of the facility in Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District, conducted from 10th February 2025 to 18th February 2025. The company noted that the observations are procedural in nature and will be addressed within the specified time frame.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.

Aurobindo Pharma reported 10.04% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 845.57 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 939.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 8.53% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,978.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

 

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

