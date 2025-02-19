Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Madhya Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Madhya Pradesh

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels added 1.81% to Rs 126.35 after the company said that it has signed a license agreement viz Red Fox Lemon Tree Hotels, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The said property will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, and is expected to begin operations in FY 2027.

Red Fox by Lemon Tree Hotels, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, will feature 46 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a meeting room, a bar, and other public areas. The hotel is conveniently located approximately 17 km from Raja Bhoj Airport and 6 km from Bhopal Railway Station. It is also well connected by road, offering easy access for both public and private transportation.

 

Vilas Pawar, CEO, Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, We are thrilled to announce our latest signing, which will further expand our presence in Madhya Pradesh. This opening will be in addition to our four operational and three upcoming hotels in the state. This signing is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences in one of Indias most vibrant destinations.

Lemon Tree Hotels its principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand names Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima, and Keys Lite.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.53% to Rs 62.49 crore on 22.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.18 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Falls 6.07%, BSE Healthcare index Drops 2.12%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Falls 6.07%, BSE Healthcare index Drops 2.12%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 0.98%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 0.98%

Netweb Technologies launches Skylus.ai

Netweb Technologies launches Skylus.ai

DNEG Group's Brahma to acquire with Metaphysics

DNEG Group's Brahma to acquire with Metaphysics

Hexaware Technologies IPO lists in B Group

Hexaware Technologies IPO lists in B Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentApple iPhone SE Launch DateDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon