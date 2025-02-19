Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Falls 6.07%, BSE Healthcare index Drops 2.12%

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has lost 9.09% over last one month compared to 8.4% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 1.87% drop in the SENSEX

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd lost 6.07% today to trade at Rs 1093.4. The BSE Healthcare index is down 2.12% to quote at 39374.45. The index is down 8.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lupin Ltd decreased 4.92% and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd lost 4.06% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 10.16 % over last one year compared to the 3.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has lost 9.09% over last one month compared to 8.4% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 1.87% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14807 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14676 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1592.55 on 13 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 985 on 13 Mar 2024.

 

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

