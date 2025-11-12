Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 6.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69958.82% to Rs 119.10 croreNet profit of Ausom Enterprise declined 6.70% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 69958.82% to Rs 119.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales119.100.17 69959 OPM %-0.11-5.88 -PBDT2.992.01 49 PBT2.941.96 50 NP1.811.94 -7
