Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 8.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 8.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales rise 20.96% to Rs 3187.37 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 8.67% to Rs 324.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 298.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.96% to Rs 3187.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2635.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3187.372635.17 21 OPM %10.6010.76 -PBDT479.02435.06 10 PBT428.49387.14 11 NP324.07298.22 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

