Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 96.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.77% to Rs 9791.59 croreNet profit of Max Financial Services declined 96.34% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 112.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.77% to Rs 9791.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13371.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9791.5913371.86 -27 OPM %0.211.29 -PBDT6.92163.30 -96 PBT6.30162.61 -96 NP4.12112.56 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content