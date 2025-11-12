Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 36.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 36.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales decline 19.96% to Rs 116.85 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 36.41% to Rs 66.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.96% to Rs 116.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales116.85145.99 -20 OPM %35.9629.06 -PBDT78.1649.23 59 PBT77.7748.51 60 NP66.0548.42 36

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

