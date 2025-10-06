Monday, October 06, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Australia benchmark end marginally lower

Australia benchmark end marginally lower

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 hit a fresh August high before reversing course to end marginally lower. While financials declined on interest-rate jitters, soaring gold prices boosted mining stocks.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index ended down 0.18 percent at 13,489.24 as investors pondered over the potential impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies and attacks on the independence of the Federal Reserve.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

