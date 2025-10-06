Monday, October 06, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets soar higher, Nikkei jumps 4.75%

Japanese markets soar higher, Nikkei jumps 4.75%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Asian shares fell in thin holiday trade on Monday, with mainland China, Taiwan and South Korean markets closed for holidays.

Japanese markets bucked the weak trend, long-term bonds tumbled, and the yen touched a fresh low since early August against the U.S. dollar as pro-business leader Sanae Takaichi's victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race stoked bets on a revival in big spending and loose monetary policy.

The Nikkei average jumped 4.75 percent to a record high of 47,944.76 while the broader Topix index settled 3.10 higher at 3,226.06.

Defense-related shares topped the gainers list, with Kawasaki Heavy Industries climbing 9.4 percent and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rallying 11.2 percent.

 

Automakers Nissan Motor, Honda and Toyota surged 4-5 percent after reports emerged that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering significant tariff relief for U.S. auto production.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

BSE SME Ameenji Rubber springs into action on listing

Aegis Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BSE SME Bhavik Enterprises molds a cautious debut

Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bharti Airtel arm bags cybersecurity contract from Indian Railways

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

