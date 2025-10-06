Monday, October 06, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Ameenji Rubber springs into action on listing

BSE SME Ameenji Rubber springs into action on listing

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Ameenji Rubber was trading at Rs 106.05 on the BSE, a premium of 6.05% compared with the issue price of Rs 100.

The scrip was listed at Rs 101, a premium of 1% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 106.05 and a low of Rs 96.05. About 11.71 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Ameenji Rubber's IPO was subscribed 2.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2025 and it closed on 30 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 30,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 67.72% from 92.24% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure towards modernization of existing machinery and procurement of new machinery for new product line-conveyor belting unit, repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purpose.

Also Read

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly to invest over $1 billion in India to boost manufacturing

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at 81,800; Nifty50 tops 25k; IT, private banks lead; SMIDs in green

Special Breaking News

Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi win Nobel Prize in medicine

infrastructure

Atlantaa zooms 73% in 3 days; why microcap infra stock hits 52-week high?

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image Model

Landscapes to social media posts, Gemini Nano Banana adds new aspect ratios

Ahead of the IPO, Ameenji Rubber 25 September 2025, raised Rs 8.52 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.52 lakh shares at Rs 100 each to 7 anchor investors.

Ameenji Rubber specializes in manufacturing, supplying, and exporting rubber solutions for railways, infrastructure, and commercial applications. Its diverse product range includes elastomeric bridge bearings, POT-PTFE bearings, expansion joints (infrastructure), rubber sole plates, railway vestibules, crossing pads (railways), moulded and long length rubber sheets, gym mats, cow mats, and other rubber products. These products are widely used in railway coaches, sleepers, crossings, bridges, highways, and infrastructure projects across sectors such as railways, construction, oil & gas, energy, fitness, and dairy farming. As of 30 June 2025, the company had 54 employees on its payroll and 666 contract laborers.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 94.05 crore and net profit of Rs 8.03 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aegis Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aegis Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BSE SME Bhavik Enterprises molds a cautious debut

BSE SME Bhavik Enterprises molds a cautious debut

Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bharti Airtel arm bags cybersecurity contract from Indian Railways

Bharti Airtel arm bags cybersecurity contract from Indian Railways

Volumes soar at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon