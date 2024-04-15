Australia Market dips into red as Middle East tensions

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined by 35.56 points, or 0.46%, to 7,752.53. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 40.84 points, or 0.51%, to 8,009.38.
Total 8 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Energy was the best performing sector, gaining +0.38%, while information technology was the bottom performing sector, falling 1.75%.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were ALUMINA and SOUTH32, up 6% and 4.6% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were GOLD ROAD RESOURCES and NEXTDC, down 6.59% and 4.97% respectively.
Shares of materials and resources were stronger, with iron ore miners South32 (up 4.6%) and Rio Tinto (up 3.6%) muscling up, alongside heavyweight BHP (up 0.6%).
Shares of energy companies including coal miners Yancoal (up 2.1%) and Whitehaven (up 1%) were also stronger, along with oil giants Santos (up 0.9%) and Woodside (up 0.4%).
Shares of tech companies (down 1.8%) were among the worst-performing stocks on the index. Data centre operator NEXTDC (down 3.9%), Xero (down 1.7%) and TechnologyOne (down 1.7%) all dropped.
