Va Tech Wabag Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2024.
Va Tech Wabag Ltd lost 4.74% to Rs 1117.55 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 82744 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96099 shares in the past one month.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd crashed 3.95% to Rs 765. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd tumbled 3.72% to Rs 1346. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28399 shares in the past one month.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd corrected 3.16% to Rs 1582.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23837 shares in the past one month.
H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd plummeted 2.95% to Rs 1764.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54983 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

