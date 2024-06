On 19 June 2024

State Bank of India announced that meeting of the Central Board of the Bank is scheduled to be held on 19 June 2024, inter alia, to seek approval for raising of Long-Term Bonds through a public issue or private placement of suitable tenor in compliance with SEBI guidelines, during the financial year 2024-25.