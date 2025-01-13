Business Standard

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,191.90 dropping 1.2%

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,191.90, dropping 102 points or 1.2 percent from the previous close of 8,294.10. The day's trading range was between 8,160.70 and 8,294.10.

Casino operator The Star Entertainment Group jumped 13 percent after massive declines in the previous two sessions. Gold Road Resources, Karoon Energy, Paladin Energy and Deep Yellow, all gained more than 3 percent.

Premier Investments plunged more than 15 percent in the aftermath of the trading update. Netwealth Group and NRW holdings, both slipped more than 9 percent. Financial services business Hub24 declined 6.2 percent followed by software business Life360 that declined 5.4 percent.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

