Board of Indraprastha Gas approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

With effect from 14 January 2025

The Board of Indraprastha Gas has approved following changes in the Directorship of the Company:

(i) Appointment of Sukhmal Kumar Jain (DIN: 09206648) as an Additional Director and Chairman w.e.f. 14 January 2025.

(ii) Cessation of R.K. Jain (DIN: 08788595) as Chairman and Director w.e.f. 14 January 2025.

(iii) Appointment of Sanjay Kumar (DIN: 08346704) as an Additional Director w.e.f. 14 January 2025.

(iv) Cessation of Pankaj Kumar (DIN: 07245781) as a Director w.e.f. 14 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

