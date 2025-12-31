Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian benchmark index slips 0.03%

Australian benchmark index slips 0.03%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,714.30, slipping 3 points or 0.03 percent from the previous close of 8,717.10. The day's trading range was between 8,679.80 and 8,732.20.

Silex Systems rebounded 3.9 percent. IDP Education, Digico Infrastructure REIT, Paladin Energy, Nickel Industries, all gained more than 2 percent.

Telix Pharmaceuticals topped losses with a decline of 3.6 percent. Deterra Royal Ties, Mesoblast, Iluka Resources, all followed with losses of more than 2 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite Index edge up 0.09%

China's Shanghai Composite Index edge up 0.09%

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Steel shares spurt after govt slaps safeguard duty on steel

Steel shares spurt after govt slaps safeguard duty on steel

Indices wrap up year with solid gains; oil & gas shares climb

Indices wrap up year with solid gains; oil & gas shares climb

RBI releases Financial Stability Report (FSR) highlighting resilience of the Indian financial system and risks to financial stability

RBI releases Financial Stability Report (FSR) highlighting resilience of the Indian financial system and risks to financial stability

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Warren Buffett RetireStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea ShareTop IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon