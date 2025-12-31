Australian benchmark index slips 0.03%

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,714.30, slipping 3 points or 0.03 percent from the previous close of 8,717.10. The day's trading range was between 8,679.80 and 8,732.20.
Silex Systems rebounded 3.9 percent. IDP Education, Digico Infrastructure REIT, Paladin Energy, Nickel Industries, all gained more than 2 percent.
Telix Pharmaceuticals topped losses with a decline of 3.6 percent. Deterra Royal Ties, Mesoblast, Iluka Resources, all followed with losses of more than 2 percent.
