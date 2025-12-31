Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Vodafone Idea, Indus Tower and SAIL were the top traded contracts

The Nifty 27 January 2025 futures closed at 26,304.80, a premium of 175.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,129.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index surged 190.75 points or 0.74% to 26,129.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 2.09% to 9.48.

Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Steel shares spurt after govt slaps safeguard duty on steel

Steel shares spurt after govt slaps safeguard duty on steel

Indices wrap up year with solid gains; oil & gas shares climb

Indices wrap up year with solid gains; oil & gas shares climb

RBI releases Financial Stability Report (FSR) highlighting resilience of the Indian financial system and risks to financial stability

RBI releases Financial Stability Report (FSR) highlighting resilience of the Indian financial system and risks to financial stability

Indegene to acquire Trilogy Writing & Consulting Inc.

Indegene to acquire Trilogy Writing & Consulting Inc.

Satin Creditcare Network to consider fundraising via NCDs on January 5

Satin Creditcare Network to consider fundraising via NCDs on January 5

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Warren Buffett RetireStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea ShareTop IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon