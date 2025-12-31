Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite Index edge up 0.09%

China's Shanghai Composite Index edge up 0.09%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Major stock markets in Asia closed on a mixed note on Wednesday amidst shortened trading hours, holidays and thin trading volume. Most Asian markets were on track to end the year with strong gains fueled by AI boom. Equity markets in Japan and South Korea are closed for a holiday.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 percent to close at 3,968.84. The day's trading ranged between 3,955.49 and 3,977.54. The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 13,525.02, shedding 0.58 percent from the previous close of 13,604.07.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

