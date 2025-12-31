China's Shanghai Composite Index edge up 0.09%

Major stock markets in Asia closed on a mixed note on Wednesday amidst shortened trading hours, holidays and thin trading volume. Most Asian markets were on track to end the year with strong gains fueled by AI boom. Equity markets in Japan and South Korea are closed for a holiday.
China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 percent to close at 3,968.84. The day's trading ranged between 3,955.49 and 3,977.54. The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 13,525.02, shedding 0.58 percent from the previous close of 13,604.07.
