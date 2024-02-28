Sensex (    %)
                        
Australian Dollar Slides On Softer Than Expected Inflation Data

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The Australian Dollar shed nearly half a percent on Wednesday following softer than expected inflation report. Data showed that Australias monthly inflation CPI held at a two-year low of 3.4% in January, unchanged from December and coming in below forecasts of 3.6%. Meanwhile, mild recovery in dollar overseas ahead of crucial set of data this week is also dragging the pair lower. AUDUSD pair fell to a near two week low and was quoting at 0.6518, down 0.44% on the day at the time of writing. Another economic report from the domestic docket showed Australian Construction Work Done increased by 0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023, against the expected 0.6% and 1.4% prior.
First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

