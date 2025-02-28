Friday, February 28, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi issues new regulatory framework for Specialized Investment Funds

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday came out with a regulatory framework for Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs) requiring a minimum investment of Rs 10 lakh across all strategies. The new framework will be applicable from April 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its circular. The SIF has been introduced to bridge the gap between mutual funds and PMS in terms of portfolio flexibility. Under the framework, investors are required to invest at least Rs 10 lakh across all SIF strategies. This rule does not apply to accredited investors.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

