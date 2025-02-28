Friday, February 28, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Weak global cues may put pressure on stocks

Weak global cues may put pressure on stocks

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2025 futures contract is down 28 points, indicating a negative opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

SEBI Leadership Change:

Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the 11th chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a three-year term. The current Finance Secretary will replace Madhabi Puri Buch, who will complete her tenure as SEBI's first woman chairperson on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Institutional Flows:

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE today Feb 28 Trump tariff news nikkei sensex nifty Samir arora IPO Q4 GDP manthan

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty eye gap-down open; GIFT Nifty, Nikkei drop on tariff news

Indian economy, worker, labour, population

Q3 GDP growth seen stronger on improved rural demand, govt spending

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' following light rainfall

Security forces,army,soilder

Assam Rifles, police recover arms, ammunition in Mizoram, 3 arrested

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

India criticises secrecy over UNSC subsidiary body listing bids rejection

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 556.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,727.11 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 February 2025, provisional data showed.

 

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 42868.72 crore (so far) in the secondary market during February 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 81903.72 crore in January 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks fell on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 10% tax on Chinese imports, compounding the 10% tariff imposed earlier this month.

Trump also reaffirmed plans to implement a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, set to take effect on March 4.

In Japan, factory output dipped 1.1% in January from the previous month, while retail sales climbed 3.9% year-over-year. Meanwhile, core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 2.2% in February.

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, dragged down by a selloff in chip stocks and signs of a cooling economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.45% to 43,239.50, while the S&P 500 declined 1.59% to end at 5,861.57. The Nasdaq closed 2.78% lower at 18,544.42.

Nvidia shares plunged 8.5% to $120.15, despite strong Q4 earnings that beat expectations. Investors remain wary of shrinking profit margins and rising costs tied to its Blackwell AI chip rollout.

The US economy expanded at a 2.3% annualized rate in Q4 2024, unchanged from initial estimates but slower than Q3's 3.1% growth. For the full year, GDP grew 2.8%, slightly below 2023's 2.9%.

Meanwhile, jobless claims surged unexpectedly, with 242,000 new applications filed last week--up 22,000 from the previous period.

On a brighter note, new orders for US-manufactured capital goods jumped 0.8% in January, following a downwardly revised 0.2% rise in December.

Domestic Market:

The domestic benchmark indices witnessed volatile trading on Thursday, ultimately closing with a marginal positive bias. The volatility was largely attributed to the monthly index options expiry on the NSE today. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 10.31 points or 0.01% to 74,612.43. The Nifty 50 index shed 2.50 points or 0.01% to 22,545.05.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices may see volatility on mixed Asian cues

Indices may see volatility on mixed Asian cues

Benchmarks end almost flat, broader indices tumble; UltraTech drops 5%

Benchmarks end almost flat, broader indices tumble; UltraTech drops 5%

Barometers trade near flatline; European mrkt decline

Barometers trade near flatline; European mrkt decline

Market trade sideways; bank shares snap 4-day losing streak

Market trade sideways; bank shares snap 4-day losing streak

Indices edge higher in early trade; market breadth weak

Indices edge higher in early trade; market breadth weak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon