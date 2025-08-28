Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rallis India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rallis India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2025.

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2025.

Rallis India Ltd lost 6.08% to Rs 344.7 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 96701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44522 shares in the past one month.

 

Adani Total Gas Ltd crashed 5.52% to Rs 600.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69388 shares in the past one month.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd tumbled 5.12% to Rs 5735.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19257 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

India, China, India China Trade, Trade

India may ease Chinese FDI rules as relations with Beijing improve

markets, stock market, market fall, market down

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slides 600 pts, Nifty below 24,600; Ola Electric, Hero Moto buck trend

Current Infraproject IPO

Current Infraprojects IPO Day 2 update: Subscription nears 24x, GMP up 56%

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric Infrastructure appoints Omkar Prasad as new CFO

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Palghar building collapse: Fadnavis announces ₹5 lakh aid for victims' kin

Brainbees Solutions Ltd corrected 4.87% to Rs 356.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69606 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd shed 4.86% to Rs 78.52. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Edelweiss Financial Services jumps after Abakkus picks up stake

Edelweiss Financial Services jumps after Abakkus picks up stake

Manorama Industries inks MoU with Burkina Faso's Government for setting up new factory

Manorama Industries inks MoU with Burkina Faso's Government for setting up new factory

Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Barometers drop on US tariff impact; Nifty trades below 24,600

Barometers drop on US tariff impact; Nifty trades below 24,600

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon