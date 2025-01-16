Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets rally on unemployment data

Australian markets rally on unemployment data

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Australian markets rallied as data showed the unemployment rate rose slightly in December, increasing the chances of an interest rate cut in February. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.38 percent to 8,327, led by banks and technology stocks.

The broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.33 percent higher at 8,569.10. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose nearly 3 percent after five straight sessions of losses.

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - in line with expectations and up from 3.9 percent in November.

 

The Australian economy added 56,300 jobs last month, blowing away expectations for an increase of 14,500 following the downwardly revised gain of 28,200 in November (originally 35,600 jobs).

Full-time employment was down 23,700 jobs, while part-time employment jumped by 80,000.

The participation rate was 67.1 percent, beating forecasts for 67.0 percent - which would have been unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty rises for 3rd day; Nifty closes above 24,300

Sensex, Nifty rises for 3rd day; Nifty closes above 24,300

Mastek appoints Umang Nahata as CEO

Mastek appoints Umang Nahata as CEO

Delhivery launches 2-hour delivery service 'Rapid Commerce' for D2C brands

Delhivery launches 2-hour delivery service 'Rapid Commerce' for D2C brands

Japanese markets eked out modest gains

Japanese markets eked out modest gains

Waaree Renewable slides after Q3 PAT fall 17% YoY

Waaree Renewable slides after Q3 PAT fall 17% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 Expectations LiveLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon