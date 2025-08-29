Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Authum Investment & Infrastructure approves divestment of up to 20% stake in Billion Dream Sports

Authum Investment & Infrastructure approves divestment of up to 20% stake in Billion Dream Sports

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

At board meeting held on 29 August 2025

The Board of Authum Investment & Infrastructure at its meeting held on 29 August 2025 has given in principle approval for sale of up to 20% of its stake to HRX group out of total 99.99% shareholding currently held by the Company in Billion Dream Sports (BDSPL) being its subsidiary incorporated on 31 July 2025. The BDSPL shall continue to be the subsidiary of the Company with 80% of shareholding post completion of sale.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

