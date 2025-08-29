Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Sammaan Capital Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sammaan Capital Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sammaan Capital Ltd saw volume of 568.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74.61 lakh shares

Granules India Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 August 2025.

Sammaan Capital Ltd saw volume of 568.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.22% to Rs.126.49. Volumes stood at 58.34 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Granules India Ltd clocked volume of 141.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.32% to Rs.496.80. Volumes stood at 63.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd witnessed volume of 7.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.96% to Rs.547.35. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM LIVE: Jio IPO set for 2026; Reliance Industries aims 3MMTPA green hydrogen capacity by 2032

Mukesh Ambani

RIL sets up Reliance Intelligence, partners Google to transform AI in India

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China

India vs China LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Match underway; IND 0-0 CHN (1st quarter)

Car Insurance

Loan vs full upfront payment: Why I didn't pay full cash for a ₹20 lakh car

BANKS, NBFC

New co-lending guidelines may dampen bank, NBFCs' volumes in near termpremium

RBL Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 588.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 111.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.97% to Rs.260.80. Volumes stood at 516.59 lakh shares in the last session.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 123.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.91% to Rs.696.60. Volumes stood at 19.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prime Minister highlights success of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership

Prime Minister highlights success of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership

G-sec yields firmed up, average term premium edges up

G-sec yields firmed up, average term premium edges up

Mutual Fund investor accounts have grown nearly six times since Dec-14

Mutual Fund investor accounts have grown nearly six times since Dec-14

RBI says environment conducive for holding up aggregate demand

RBI says environment conducive for holding up aggregate demand

Indian economy remains resilient, consumer sentiments show improved optimism

Indian economy remains resilient, consumer sentiments show improved optimism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon